BARCELONA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Catalonia's top court on Thursday found former Brazil footballer Dani Alves guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022, sentencing him to four and a half years in prison.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; editing by Charlie Devereux)

