Spanish court approves creditors' restructuring plan for Celsa

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

September 04, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

MADRID, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A court in Barcelona has approved а restructuring plan for the steel company Celsa presented by its creditors, allowing them to take control of Spain's largest private industrial group, according to a ruling released on Monday.

Celsa's restructuring is the first big test of Spain's new insolvency law that allows debtors to make use of pre-insolvency mechanisms early and benefit from court protection.

Shareholders and creditors had clashed over the company's valuation as part of a longstanding debt-restructuring dispute.

The court ruling recognised creditors' authority to implement the proposed plan, which it called "the only viable alternative in the medium term for the entire Celsa Group".

In the 156-page document, judge Alvaro Lobato told creditors they must also "strictly comply with their commitments, preserving and increasing the value of the company... preserving jobs, and doing so without altering the strategic decision-making centres that are so important for the economy as a whole".

