Spanish cosmetics maker Puig buys majority stake in Germany's Dr. Barbara Sturm

January 11, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Written by Corina Pons and Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Puig has bought a majority stake in German skincare brand Dr. Barbara Sturm for an undisclosed sum, the family owned Spanish company said on Thursday.

The Spanish company, which has said it is evaluating listing its shares publicly, said founder Dr. Barbara Sturm would retain a minority stake in the skin and hair care maker, which was founded in 2014.

Puig, which owns brands such as Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabane and Charlotte Tilbury, is expanding in the U.S. market.

It has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan as advisers for a possible stock market listing, a source close to the matter told Reuters in September.

Dr. Barbara Sturm created a full anti-inflammatory collection, and has seven spas and boutiques worldwide, including in London, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. Some of its products have featured on Kim Kardashian's Instagram page, according to Vogue magazine.

"We are taking another important step in expanding our position in the premium skincare segment", said Marc Puig, Chairman and CEO of Puig, in an statement. "The new partnership reinforces Puig's skincare segment and our presence in the U.S," he added.

Barcelona-based Puig said last year it expected to reach 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) in sales by 2025.

Marc Puig, who is the third generation of his family to lead the Spanish perfume and make-up group, told the Financial Times last year that an initial public offering was one of several options under review to bring new investors to the company, which bankers valued at 8-10 billion euros.

