Spanish cosmetics group Puig hires Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan for IPO -Expansion

September 14, 2023 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spanish cosmetics group Puig has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs GS.N and JPMorgan JPM.N as advisers for a possible stock market listing, the Expansion newspaper reported on Thursday citing unidentified market sources.

The family-owned company, which owns brands such as Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabane and Charlotte Tilbury, would be worth as much as 8 billion euros ($8.59 billion), the newspaper said.

Puig and Goldman Sachs did not return calls and messages seeking comment. JPMorgan declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9310 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

