Spanish competition watchdog launches probe into Booking.com

MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog said on Monday it was initiating disciplinary proceedings against Booking.com BKNG.O for possible anti-competiton practices affecting hotels and online travel agencies.

The proceedings stem from two complaints filed by the Spanish Association of Hotel Managers and the Mardid Hotel Business Association, the watchdog known as CNMC said.

The complaints argued the booking website had imposed unfair conditions on hotels located in Spain and implemented policies that could lead to exclusionary effects on other online travel agencies and online sales channels.

