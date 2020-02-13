Spanish competition watchdog gives preliminary approval to BME-SIX merger

Markets

Spain's competition watchdog on Thursday gave a preliminary green light to Swiss exchange operator SIX's 2.84 billion euro ($3.1 billion) offer for Madrid bourse BME to go ahead.

After SIX made its friendly offer in November, pan-European stock market operator Euronext ENX.PA said it was considering whether to launch a counter-bid.

($1 = 0.9221 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Allen Editing by Isla Binnie)

((Nathan.Allen@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

