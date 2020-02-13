Spanish competition watchdog gives preliminary approval to BME-SIX merger

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog on Thursday gave a preliminary green light to Swiss exchange operator SIX's 2.84 billion euro ($3.1 billion) offer for Madrid bourse BME BME.MC to go ahead.

After SIX made its friendly offer in November, pan-European stock market operator Euronext ENX.PA said it was considering whether to launch a counter-bid.

($1 = 0.9221 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Allen Editing by Isla Binnie)

