Cryptocurrencies

Spanish City Lebrija Launches Local Virtual Currency ‘Elio’ as Form of Stimulus

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

The city council of Lebrija has created a virtual currency, elio, that can only be used for payments made to small and medium-sized businesses, according to a report by Diario de Sevilla.

  • Lebrija has created the virtual currency to support economic activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.
  • One Elio is equivalent to one euro and almost 600 families will receive between €20 (US$24.50) and €200 ($244.96), which can only be spent in local businesses using an app.
  • The deadline to use the elio was Dec. 31 but, according to the report, this has been extended until March 31, 2021.

Read more: Spain’s Second-Largest Bank Will Soon Launch Crypto Services: Sources

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular