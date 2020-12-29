Spanish City Lebrija Launches Local Virtual Currency ‘Elio’ as Form of Stimulus

The city council of Lebrija has created a virtual currency, elio, that can only be used for payments made to small and medium-sized businesses, according to a report by Diario de Sevilla.

Lebrija has created the virtual currency to support economic activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.

One Elio is equivalent to one euro and almost 600 families will receive between €20 (US$24.50) and €200 ($244.96), which can only be spent in local businesses using an app.

The deadline to use the elio was Dec. 31 but, according to the report, this has been extended until March 31, 2021.

