Spanish-based easyJet pilots to go on strike for nine days in August

Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

A union representing Spanish-based pilots of low-cost airline easyJet said on Friday its members will go on strike for nine days in August to demand better working conditions.

The SEPLA union is demanding that the airline reestablish pilots' working conditions from before the COVID-19 pandemic and provide its pilots with a new multi-year contract deal.

EasyJet's spokespeople didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

