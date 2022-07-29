Spanish-based easyJet pilots to go on strike for nine days in August

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - A union representing Spanish-based pilots of low-cost airline easyJet EZJ.L said on Friday its members will go on strike for nine days in August to demand better working conditions.

The SEPLA union is demanding that the airline reestablish pilots' working conditions from before the COVID-19 pandemic and provide its pilots with a new multi-year contract deal.

EasyJet's spokespeople didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Aislinn Laing)

