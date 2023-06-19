Spanish banks must start paying higher deposit rates, Calvino says

Adds quotes from chairman of BBVA in paragraph 9 and 10, data on bank deposits and loans in paragraphs 4 to 8 and 11

MADRID, June 19 (Reuters) - Spanish banks must start paying higher interest rates on deposits to reflect the rise in rates in the euro zone, Spain's Economy minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.

"I have no doubt that the Spanish banking sector has to start passing on higher interest rates for the benefit of citizens," Calvino said at an event in Santander.

Her comments come days after the ECB raised its key interest rate by another quarter of a percentage point, increasing the cost of variable mortgage loans, which make up the vast majority of contracts in Spain.

Bank deposits in Spain, however, offer the lowest rates among large economies in the euro zone.

After seven small, gradual increases in deposit rates, the average remuneration on one-year deposits fell three basis points to 1.33% in April compared to March, while they rose in the euro zone to 2.27% from 2.09%.

In Italy, banks paid 3.11% on deposit rates, compared with 2.82% in the previous month.

Companies in Spain are receiving a 2.6% yield on one-year deposits, compared with 2.79% for corporates in the euro zone, while yields on loans for more than 5 million mortgage holders in Spain stood at 3.09%, in line with 3.13% in the eurozone.

Calvino said that the government would address the issue in an upcoming meeting with the lenders by the end of June.

Spanish banks maintain that a lower deposit remuneration is partly the result of excess liquidity in the sector.

"This is a situation resulting from excess liquidity", BBVA chairman Carlos Torres said at the event, adding that lenders had also not charged clients when rates had gone into negative territory.

"It is a dynamic situation, it will have more continuity as this liquidity is absorbed," Torres said.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro, Charlie Devereux and Louise Heavens)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.