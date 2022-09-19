Spanish bank Sabadell not interested in selling TSB

Adds detail

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Banco Sabadell SABE.MC is not interested in selling British unit TSB, top executives at the Spanish lender said on Monday, following a press report about a potential bid.

"We are pleased that there are initiatives to buy it (TSB), because it means that the bank is doing well, but there is no intention to sell it," Sabadell's Chief Executive Officer Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno told journalists at an event.

The Sunday Times reported that financier Edi Truell was considering launching a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in London to snap up financial groups such as mutual insurer LV, Co-op Bank or TSB.

Sabadell has frozen previous plans to sell TSB until it turns around the business.

Sabadell chairman Josep Oliu said the bank was not entering into any talks with potentially interested parties in TSB, "among other things because TSB was turned around two years ago and today its results and outlook are equal or superior to the rest of the bank in Spain."

The Spanish bank reported a 22% increase in second-quarter net profit thanks in part to a solid performance at TSB, which helped the group beat earnings' forecasts.

