Spanish bank Ibercaja postpones IPO because of market volatility

MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Ibercaja has postponed an initial public offering planned for later this month because of the current volatility in international markets, the bank said on Tuesday in a filing to the Madrid market regulator.

Ibercaja's board "agreed to wait until the markets return to a situation of normality before continuing with its IPO," the bank said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.