Spanish bank Bankia raises CET1 capital ratio to 14.87% - CNMV

Spanish bank Bankia raised its CET1 capital ratio from 13.27% to 14.87% after gaining approval from the European Central Bank for its calculation of credit risk linked to its retail mortgage business, according to a statement it published on market regulator CNMV’s website on Tuesday.

The authorisation will allow Bankia to reduce its risk-weighted assets by a combined total of around 8.2 billion euros, representing an increased of 112 basis points for Bankia and 48 for Banco Mare Nostrum, the statement read.

This happens at a time when Bankia is in merger talks with Caixabank.

