Spanish August industrial prices up 41.8% on year from 40.5% in July

MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Spanish industrial production prices rose 41.8% in the 12 months through August, up from 40.5% in the 12 months through July, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

The industrial production price 12-month increase peaked at an all-time record of 47% in the period through March, the increase had fallen the four following months before rising again in August.

INE revised the year-on-year July number to 40.5% from a previous 40.4%.

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala and Joao Manuel Mauricio, Editing by Inti Landauro)

