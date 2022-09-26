Spanish August industrial prices up 41.8% on year from 40.5% in July

Spanish industrial production prices rose 41.8% in the 12 months through August, up from 40.5% in the 12 months through July, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

The industrial production price 12-month increase peaked at an all-time record of 47% in the period through March, the increase had fallen the four following months before rising again in August.

INE revised the year-on-year July number to 40.5% from a previous 40.4%.

