Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to coronavirus

MADRID, July 6 (Reuters) - Results from the final stage of a nationwide antibody study showed some 5.2% of Spain's population has been exposed to the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, confirming findings from earlier stages.

The study, which tested nearly 70,000 people across Spain three times over the past three months, found the virus' prevalence had not altered significantly since preliminary results were published in May.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip)

