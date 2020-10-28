Spanish airport operator Aena posts 9-Month net loss as air traffic plummeted

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spanish operator Aena AENA.MC said on Wednesday it posted a net loss of 107.6 million euros ($127.2 million) in the first nine months compared with a 1.1 billion euro net profit in the same period last year as COVID-19 travel restrictions gutted air traffic.

The number of passengers transiting through Aena's airports fell 69% in the first nine months of this year to 74.6 million down from 238 million passengers in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jesús Aguado)

