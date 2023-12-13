Spanish airline Volotea to increase fleet to 45 jetliners in 2024

MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Spanish low-cost airline Volotea plans to increase its fleet to 45 commercial aircraft next year up from 41 now as it plans to expand its short- and medium- haul route network, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The company, which mainly connects mid-sized cities in Europe and northern Africa, currently operates a fleet of A319 and A320 Airbus airliners, she said, without specifying which airplanes Volotea would add or whether it would buy or lease them.

The airline has repeatedly said it was ultimately planning to list its shares on the stock market and it is keeping an eye on the remedies the European Commission is likely to impose on Iberia owner IAG ICAG.L to approve the takeover of Spanish rival AirEuropa.

"Our interest is focused on short and medium-haul routes, which are the ones we have operated since 2012 in Europe," as opposed to the routes between Spain and Latin America operated by Air Europa, the spokesperson said.

Beside IAG's different airlines, Air Europa and Volotea, Irish behemoth Ryanair RYA.I and easyJet EZJ.L also operate from Spanish airports as do smaller players such as privately owned IberoJet and Binter.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Mark Potter)

