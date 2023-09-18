News & Insights

Spanish airline Volotea hires Morgan Stanley, Barclays to ready IPO

September 18, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Spanish airline Volotea has hired investment banks Morgan Stanley and Barclays to ready a possible listing of its shares on the Madrid stock market, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday, citing unidentified market sources.

The decision to list the shares was not made yet, the newspaper said, but the company's management wants to be ready when a market opportunity arises.

Volotea, a low-cost airline connecting middle-sized cities mainly in Spain, France, Italy, Greece and Germany, told Reuters the two investment banks are its regular advisers.

"A listing on the stock market is a natural step we have always considered, but we will announce it when it happens, like we have always said," a company spokeswoman said.

Barclays declined to comment and Morgan Stanley did not respond to requests for comment.

