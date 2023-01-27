Spanish 2022 GDP expanded 5.5% after faster-than-expected 4Q growth

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

January 27, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Marta Serafinko for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Spain's gross domestic product grew 5.5% in 2022 after a faster-than-expected 0.2% quarterly growth in the fourth quarter, preliminary data showed on Friday.

Spanish GDP in the last quarter of 2022 grew 2.7% compared to the same period a year ago, data from the National Statistics Institute showed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1% quarter-on-quarter expansion and a 2.2% year-on-year expansion.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro)

((Marta.Serafinko@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.