Spanish 2022 GDP expanded 5.5% after faster-than-expected 4Q growth

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Spain's gross domestic product grew 5.5% in 2022 after a faster-than-expected 0.2% quarterly growth in the fourth quarter, preliminary data showed on Friday.

Spanish GDP in the last quarter of 2022 grew 2.7% compared to the same period a year ago, data from the National Statistics Institute showed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1% quarter-on-quarter expansion and a 2.2% year-on-year expansion.

