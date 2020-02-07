Spaniard extradited by Brazil was Uber driver with false ID

BRASILIA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A far-right Spaniard extradited by Brazil for murders committed in Madrid in 1977 was working as an Uber driver in Sao Paulo when he was arrested two years ago, Brazilian police said on Friday. Carlos Garcia Julia had been on the run for decades in South America, but Brazil's Federal Police acting on an Interpol notice located him living under a false name in Sao Paulo in 2018. He was discovered not because he was registered as a driver on the car hiring app with a false Venezuelan ID, but because he went to the Federal Police to request residence in Brazil and his fingerprints gave him away, authorities said. Julia, aged 67, was handed to Spanish police on Thursday and arrived back early on Friday in Madrid. It was there that 43 years ago Julia, as a young fascist opposed to the legalization of the Communist Party as Spain emerged from dictatorship, entered a law firm and shot dead three people linked to the party. After the Supreme Court dismissed Julia's final appeal, Brazil's right-wing government agreed to extradite him to Spain, where he will have to serve some 10 years of his original prison sentence. "In Brazil their is no shelter for terrorists," said Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Wallis) ((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle;)) Keywords: BRAZIL SPAIN/EXTRADITION

