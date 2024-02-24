Spandana Sphoorty Financial (NSEI:SPANDANA) Price Target Increased by 8.00% to 1,345.23

The average one-year price target for Spandana Sphoorty Financial (NSEI:SPANDANA) has been revised to 1,345.23 / share. This is an increase of 8.00% from the prior estimate of 1,245.59 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,161.50 to a high of 1,522.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.21% from the latest reported closing price of 959.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spandana Sphoorty Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPANDANA is 0.05%, an increase of 180.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.95% to 1,004K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 440K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 303K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 25.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPANDANA by 65.18% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 50K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 14.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPANDANA by 36.79% over the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 27.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPANDANA by 40.93% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 27.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPANDANA by 66.52% over the last quarter.

