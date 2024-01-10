Spain's Windar Renovables exits Russian JV, Russian corporate filings show

*

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

By Anastasia Lyrchikova and Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Spanish firm Windar Renovables has extricated itself from its Russian joint venture, with its 51% stake now held by a St Petersburg-based holding company, a Russian corporate database showed on Wednesday.

The change became effective on Dec. 29, the filings showed, making Windar, which manufactures towers for wind turbines, another Western company to secure an exit from Russia since Moscow despatched tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Windar had been exploring selling its 51% stake in its Russian joint venture to partner and steelmaker Severstal , three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in March 2023.

Severstal, which holds a 49% stake in the JV, declined to comment. Windar had no immediate response.

