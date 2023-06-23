Spain's watchdog lacks tools to prove collusion on deposits for savers, chair says

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog CNMC lacks the necessary tools to fight potential tacit collusion between banks on pricing savers' deposit rates, the head of the institution Cani Fernandez said on Friday.

"If there is neither a collusive contact nor an agreement we cannot act," Fernandez said at a financial event in northern Spanish city of Santander. "A tacit collusion is a hole in our system of tools to fight in markets with little competition, we do not have the tools."

Her comments came after Spanish banks on Tuesday pushed back against a government call to start paying higher interest rates on deposits, with Caixabank's CABK.MC chairman saying it would be up to them to make a decision.

Bank deposits in Spain offer the lowest rates among large economies in the euro zone.

On Thursday, ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos said that recent interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank should be fully transmitted to savers and reflected in higher deposit rates, ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.