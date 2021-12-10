Spain's Unicaja raises 2024 profitability target to more than 8%

MADRID, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja UNI.MC said on Friday it raised its return on tangible equity (ROTE) target for 2024 to more than 8% from a currently estimated ROTE of around 2.5% in 2021 thanks to costs savings, a rise in consumer lending and a boost from fees.

Under pressure from low interest rates and the fallout from the pandemic, European banks are taking different actions to cut costs, including pursuing mergers, such as Unicaja's acquisition of Liberbank.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

