Spain's Unicaja Q3 net profit falls 63% y/y on COVID-19 provisions

MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja UNI.MC, which is in negotiations with smaller rival Liberbank LBK.MC to create the country's fifth biggest bank in terms of total assets, said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit fell 63% against the same period a year ago after it booked 63 million euros ($73.4 million) in COVID-19 provisions.

The lender booked a net profit of 16 million euros in the July to September period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 15 million euros.

European banks are under growing pressure to join forces to deal with rising bad debts and record-low interest rates as they battle the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.8451 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.