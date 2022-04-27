Spain's Unicaja Q1 net profit falls 8.5% compared to same period a year ago

Spain's Unicaja on Wednesday said its net profit fell 8.5% in the first quarter from the same period a year ago as financial margins remained under pressure.

The lender reported a net profit of 60 million euros ($63.91 million) in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 62 million euros.

In a defensive deal closed at the end of July to protect itself from the pressure of ultra low interest rates and the impact from the pandemic, Unicaja bought Liberbank to create Spain's fifth-largest bank in terms of assets.

In the same quarter of 2021, Unicaja reported a net profit of around 66 million euros when combining Liberbank's business on a pro-forma basis.

($1 = 0.9388 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Ladnauro)

