Spain's Unicaja Q1 net profit falls 7% on COVID-19 provisions

MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja UNI.MC, which has agreed to buy Liberbank LBK.MC, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit fell 7.4% against the same period a year ago after it booked 25 million euros in COVID-19 related provisions.

The lender reported a net profit of 43 million euros ($51.65 million) in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 35 million euros.

($1 = 0.8325 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro)

