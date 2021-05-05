Spain's Unicaja Q1 net profit falls 7% on COVID-19 provisions

Spain's Unicaja, which has agreed to buy Liberbank, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit fell 7.4% against the same period a year ago after it booked 25 million euros in COVID-19 related provisions.

The lender reported a net profit of 43 million euros ($51.65 million) in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 35 million euros.

