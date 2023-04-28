Spain's Unicaja Q1 net profit falls 43% compared to same period a year ago

MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja UNI.MC on Friday said its net profit fell 43% in the first quarter from the same period in 2022 due to the impact from a new banking tax.

The lender reported a net profit of 34 million euros ($37.45 million) in the January to March period down from 60 million euros reported in the first quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 50 million euros.

($1 = 0.9079 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.