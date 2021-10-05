Spain's Unicaja plans to cut more than 1,500 jobs, source says

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Unicaja UNI.MC plans to cut more than 1,500 jobs as part of cost-savings measures after its acquisition of rival Liberbank, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Unicaja, which closed the 763 million euro ($885.69 million) deal with Liberbank at the end of July to create Spain's fifth-largest lender by assets, declined to comment.

The source said that on Tuesday afternoon the lender presented unions with a plan to cut 1,513 staff, representing about 15.6% of its workforce in Spain, without providing a figure for potential branch closures.

The combined company has 9,700 employees in Spain and about 1,400 branches.

European banks, under pressure from low interest rates and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, are taking different approaches to cut costs, either through mergers or on a standalone basis.

The cuts at Unicaja follow similar measures by other Spanish banks, such as Caixabank CABK.MC, BBVA BBVA.MC and Sabadell SABE.MC, as they try to adapt to a sector-wide shift towards online banking.

($1 = 0.8615 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado Editing by Nathan Allen and David Goodman )

