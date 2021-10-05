Spain's Unicaja plans to cut 1,513 jobs, source says

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
MADRID, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja UNI.MC plans to cut 1,513 jobs as part of a cost-savings plan following the acquisition of rival Liberbank, a source with knowledge of the negotiations said on Tuesday.

Unicaja, which at the end of July closed the 763 million euro ($885.69 million) deal with Liberbank to create Spain's fifth-largest lender in terms of assets, was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.8615 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Nathan Allen)

