Spain's Unicaja plans to cut 1,513 jobs, source says

MADRID, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja UNI.MC plans to cut 1,513 jobs as part of a cost-savings plan following the acquisition of rival Liberbank, a source with knowledge of the negotiations said on Tuesday.

Unicaja, which at the end of July closed the 763 million euro ($885.69 million) deal with Liberbank to create Spain's fifth-largest lender in terms of assets, was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.8615 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Nathan Allen)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.