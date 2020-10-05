Spain's Unicaja, Liberbank may begin merger negotiations in days - source

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Spanish lenders Unicaja UNI.MC and Liberbank LBK.MC could hold board meetings in coming days to formally initiate negotiations about a tie-up, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Both Liberbank LBK.MC and Unicaja UNI.MC had earlier confirmed they were in preliminary talks over a potential merger.

Unicaja's board has made no decision so far on the outcome of the talks, the bank said in a filing to the stock market regulator.

The bank added that it regularly analyses potential M&A options and added that it had so far not hired any advisors, confirming a Saturday report from Reuters.

The source told Reuters that the lenders' board meetings were expected to give their blessing to hire advisers and initiate due diligence.

Unicaja declined to comment about the board meeting, while Liberbank representatives were not immediately available.

Unicaja shares were up 12%, while Liberbank's were up 14% following the filing.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado

