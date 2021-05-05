Spain's Unicaja, Liberbank beat Q1 forecasts despite provisions

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Unicaja UNI.MC and Liberbank LBK.MC, which have agreed to create Spain's fifth largest bank by assets, booked further provisions against COVID-19 in the first quarter while trying to offset those with higher revenue from fees and commissions.

Unicaja's net profit fell 7% to 43 million euros in the January-March quarter after it booked 25 million euros in provisions, the same amount it booked a year earlier.

Liberbank posted a 17% rise in net profit to 23 million euros after booking 28 million in pandemic charges, up five million from a year earlier.

Both beat forecasts, as analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of 35 million euros at Unicaja and 18.8 million at Liberbank.

Banks across Europe are struggling to cope with record low interest rates, and the economic downturn sparked by the pandemic has forced a focus on further cost cuts, including through tie-ups.

