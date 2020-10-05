Spain's Unicaja confirms preliminary talks with Liberbank about possible tie-up

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Spanish bank Unicaja confirmed on Monday it was in preliminary talks over potential merger with its peer Liberbank.

Unicaja's board has made no decision so far on the outcome of the talks, the bank said in a filing to the stock market regulator.

The bank added it regularly analyses potential M&A options and added that it had so far not hired any advisors, confirming a Saturday report from Reuters.

Unicaja shares were up 12%, while Liberbank were up 20% following the filing.

