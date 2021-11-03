Spain's Unicaja books 9-month net profit of 1.395 bln euros

Spain's Unicaja on Wednesday reported a net profit of 1.395 billion euros ($1.62 billion) in the first nine months thanks to a multimillion accounting gains it booked following the acquisition of its smaller rival Liberbank.

Unicaja, which at the end July closed the deal with Liberbank to create Spain's fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a badwill gain - a paper profit that occurs when an asset is bought below its book value - of 1.301 billion euros.

