News & Insights

Spain's Unicaja announces resignation of Chairman Manuel Azuaga

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

November 24, 2023 — 07:57 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja UNI.MC on Friday announced the resignation of Chairman Manuel Azuaga as part of the bank's plan to revamp its corporate governance structure.

Azuaga's resignation will become effective once the lender appoints a new chairman, Unicaja said.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.