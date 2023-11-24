Spain's Unicaja announces resignation of Chairman Manuel Azuaga

MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja UNI.MC on Friday announced the resignation of Chairman Manuel Azuaga as part of the bank's plan to revamp its corporate governance structure.

Azuaga's resignation will become effective once the lender appoints a new chairman, Unicaja said.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)

