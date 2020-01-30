Spain's Unicaja and Liberbank each say consolidation an option

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Liberbank LBK.MC and Unicaja UNI.MC, which last year called off merger talks, each said on Thursday they were open to analysing consolidation options.

European banks are under pressure to cut cost as ultra low interest rates make it tough to profit from traditional lending.

Asked about a potential tie-up with Liberbank, Unicaja's chief financial officer, Pablo González, told analysts on a call: "We are always open to consider any option that generates shareholder value."

He said Unicaja was not in contact with any bank.

Separately, Liberbank CEO Manuel Menendez told analysts: "We remain open to analysing consolidation initiatives that may generate shareholders' value through cost synergies."

Shares in Liberbank rose more than 3% after his comments while Unicaja rose 0.6%.

Liberbank and Unicaja called off merger talks last May after the former savings banks failed to agree over a share swap. A tie-up would have created Spain's sixth-biggest bank with 98 billion euros ($108.72 billion) in assets.

Unicaja's fourth-quarter net interest income (NII) - or earnings on loans minus deposit costs - fell more than 4% to 142 million euros.

Liberbank reported NII of 121 million euros for the quarter, up 3.4%.

