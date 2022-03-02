Spain's unemployment resumes falls in February after January rise

Adds details

March 2 (Reuters) - Spanish unemployment resumed a downward trend in February, Labour Ministry data showed, after a brief rise in January when the Omicron coronavirus variant led to a spike in absences.

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell 0.36% in February from January, or by 11,394 people, leaving 3.11 million people out of work, Wednesday's data showed.

Unemployment in Spain had fallen during the 10 last months of 2021 before rising in January, which is when it normally spikes as many temporary agriculture and tourism contracts end.

Spain added 37,726 net jobs during February, taking the number of registered workers to 19.93 million, a record for its labour market, data from the Social Security Ministry showed.

The number of people supported by a state-backed furlough scheme stood at 101,736, down from 105,043 a month earlier.

While the highly infectious but less virulent Omicron variant of COVID-19 pushed cases to record highs in January, a light-touch response from the government meant that the impact on employment was limited.

The Spanish unemployment rate in 2021 more than recovered from the 2020 pandemic-induced jump and fell in the fourth quarter to 13.33%, its lowest level since the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Inti Landauro and Alexander Smith)

((Aida.Pelaez-Fernandez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.