Spain's unemployment rate rises to 12.87% in Q4 2022

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

January 26, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Marta Serafinko for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spain's unemployment rate rose to 12.87% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 12.67% three months earlier, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast Spain's unemployment rate would fall to 12.50%. The rate was 13.33% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro)

((Marta.Serafinko@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.