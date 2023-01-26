Spain's unemployment rate rises to 12.87% in Q4 2022

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spain's unemployment rate rose to 12.87% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 12.67% three months earlier, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast Spain's unemployment rate would fall to 12.50%. The rate was 13.33% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro)

