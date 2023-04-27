Spain's unemployment rate inches up to 13.26% in 1st quarter

Adds detail

April 27 (Reuters) - Spain's unemployment rate rose to 13.26% in the first quarter of 2023 from 12.87% three months earlier, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The number of unemployed people rose to 3.13 million, up 103,800, or 3.43%, from three months earlier, INE said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast Spain's unemployment rate would rise to 12.90%. The rate was 13.65% in the first quarter of 2022.

Unemployment rate generally rises in the first quarter as tourism industry activity ebbs and seasonal sectors such as agriculture are in standby.

The first quarter unemployment rate was at its lowest since first quarter 2008 when it was 9.60%.

(Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by Inti Landauro and Tomasz Janowski)

