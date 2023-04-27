News & Insights

Spain's unemployment rate inches up to 13.26% in 1st quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

April 27, 2023 — 03:38 am EDT

Written by Tiago Brandao for Reuters ->

Adds detail

April 27 (Reuters) - Spain's unemployment rate rose to 13.26% in the first quarter of 2023 from 12.87% three months earlier, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The number of unemployed people rose to 3.13 million, up 103,800, or 3.43%, from three months earlier, INE said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast Spain's unemployment rate would rise to 12.90%. The rate was 13.65% in the first quarter of 2022.

Unemployment rate generally rises in the first quarter as tourism industry activity ebbs and seasonal sectors such as agriculture are in standby.

The first quarter unemployment rate was at its lowest since first quarter 2008 when it was 9.60%.

(Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by Inti Landauro and Tomasz Janowski)

((Tiago.Brandao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.