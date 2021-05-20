Companies
CAF

Spain's train maker CAF plans a bid for Thales's train signalling business, Expansion reports

Contributors
Inti Landauro Reuters
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Michael Susi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Spanish train maker CAF plans to make a bid for the signalling arm of French technology group Thales in a transaction possibly worth 1.6 billion euros ($1.95 billion), Spanish newspaper Expansion reported Thursday, citing unidentified financial sources.

MADRID, May 20 (Reuters) - Spanish train maker CAF CAF.MC plans to make a bid for the signalling arm of French technology group Thales TCFP.PA in a transaction possibly worth 1.6 billion euros ($1.95 billion), Spanish newspaper Expansion reported Thursday, citing unidentified financial sources.

Given the size of the deal, CAF is seeking a partner to buy the unit, the newspaper reported.

The train signalling arm is a crucial technology business that allows railways operators to increase the number of trains circulating on rail lines and includes driverless train technology.

A CAF spokesman declined to comment and no one was immediately available at Thales for comment.

($1 = 0.8210 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Matthieu Protard and Michael Susi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular