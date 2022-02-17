Spain's trade deficit almost doubled in 2021 from previous year

Spain's trade deficit in the full 2021 widened 95% from the previous year, to 26.18 billion euros ($29.77 billion), the industry ministry said on Thursday.

Imports rose almost 25% to 342.79 billion euros, while exports increased slightly more than 21% to 316.61 billion euros, the ministry said.

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

