US Markets
TEF

Spain's Telefonica reports higher than expected Q1 net profit

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Spanish Telecom firm Telefonica said on Thursday its net profit in the first quarter of this year rose a higher than expected 20%, boosted by higher revenues.

Corrects first paragraph to show profits fell, not rose

MADRID, May 12 (Reuters) - Spanish Telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC said on Thursday its net profit in the first quarter of this year fell 20% to a higher than expected 706 million euros ($741.86 million)

Core earnings were 3.2 billion and overall revenues 9.41 billion, the company said.

A company-provided consensus of analysts expected net profit of 470 million euros, core earnings of 2.96 billion and revenues of 9.07 billion.

The company attributed the performance to its ability to adapt prices to inflation in most markets, favourable currency swings and the digitisation of services to companies.

Telefonica reiterated its guidance for full-year 2022 and the dividend.

($1=0.9517 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular