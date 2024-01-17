News & Insights

Spain's Telefonica issues 1.75 bln euros in green bonds

Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea

January 17, 2024 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by David Latona for Reuters ->

Corrects value of second tranche to 750 million euros from 750 billion euros in second paragraph

MADRID, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica TEF.MC has issued a combined 1.75 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in green bonds, the company said in a filing to stock market regulator CNMV on Wednesday.

The issue, made through Telefonica's wholly-owned subsidiary Telefonica Emisiones, was split into two tranches of 1 billion euros with a 2032 maturity paying a coupon of 3.698%, and 750 million euros with a 2036 maturity and coupon of 4.055%.

The net proceeds will be used to fund sustainable investments such as infrastructure modernisation and energy-saving measures, according to the company.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

