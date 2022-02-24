Spain's Telefonica 2021 net profit jumps on capital gains

Adds detail, 2022 targets

MADRID, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MCon Thursday posted a five-fold jump in 2021 net profit to 8.14 billion euros ($9.20 billion) helped by capital gains on mobile tower sales and a tie-up between its O2 unit and UK's Virgin Media.

Core earnings jumped to 13.02 billion euros on revenue of 39.28 billion.

When excluding the effects of capital gains, one-off impairments and other exceptional elements, core earnings rose 1.4% on revenue up 2%, said the company, which had pledged core earnings and revenue would be stable or grow slightly.

Spain's largest telecom firm has been grappling with dwindling profit margins as well as pressure from investors at a time when it needs funds to finance the rollout of 5G infrastructure.

Asset disposals helped Telefonica reduce its debt to 26 billion euros from 35.2 billion a year earlier.

Telefonica booked a 1.2 billion euro net loss in the fourth quarter as a result restructuring costs, mainly a job cut plan in Spain that cost it 1.53 billion euros.

The company this year targets "single-digit growth" in core earnings and revenue, excluding the effects of mergers and acquisitions and other one-off factors.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Rashmi Aich and Jason Neely)

