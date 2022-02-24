Spain's Telefonica 2021 net profit jumps on capital gains

MADRID, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC posted a five-fold jump in 2021 net profit to 8.14 billion euros ($9.20 billion) on Thursday, helped by capital gains made on mobile tower sales and a tie-up between its O2 unit and UK's Virgin Media.

The company booked core earnings worth 13.02 billion euros for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, out of revenues worth 39.28 billion euros.

When excluding the effects of capital gains, one-off impairments and other exceptional elements, revenues rose 2% and core earnings 1.4%, said the company, which had pledged revenues and core earnings would be stable or grow slightly.

For several years, Spain's largest telecom firm has been grappling with dwindling profit margins as well as pressure from investors at a time when it needs funds to finance 5G infrastructure.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.