Spain's stock market regulator suspends trading of Applus shares

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Spanish industrial testing company Applus Services APPS.MC were suspended on Friday morning, as Spain's regulator is awaiting relevant information to be disclosed to the market.

Last week, infrastructure private equity fund I Squared Capital Advisors said it was evaluating a takeover bid for Applus Services together with TDR Capital.

