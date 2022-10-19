Spain's state-owned shipbuilder buys 5% stake in Enagas' renewables unit

MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spain's state-owned shipbuilder Navantia has acquired a 5% stake in the renewables and hydrogen unit of gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC, both companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Enagas said the deal, whose value was not disclosed, was in line with its strategy of bringing in new benchmark investors, while Navantia added it would help achieve state holding company SEPI's goals of developing green energy, advancing decarbonisation and creating sustainable jobs.

Governments across Europe are increasingly investing in renewable energy as the continent faces a gas supply crisis in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Navantia signed the agreement under its recently-created Seanergies brand, which seeks to boost the shipbuilding company's business in offshore wind energy and emerging markets such as green hydrogen and renewable gases.

It is the third partner joining the Enagas Renovable subsidiary, after the funds Hy24 and Pontegadea - the investment vehicle of Inditex ITX.MC founder Amancio Ortega - bought stakes of 30% and 5%, respectively. Enagas retains the remaining 60% stake.

