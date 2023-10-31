News & Insights

Spain's state fund SEPI mulls buying stake in Telefonica

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

October 31, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Spanish sovereign fund SEPI is evaluating acquiring a stake in the country's largest telecom company Telefonica TEF.MC, it said on Tuesday in a filing to the stock market regulator.

The analysis does not assume a decision on an acquisition, SEPI insisted.

The possible acquisition by the Spanish state comes after Saudi Arabia's telecom company STC 7010.SE built a 9.9% stake in Telefonica worth 2.1 billion euros ($2.23 billion) in September.

($1 = 0.9426 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Pietro Lombardi)

