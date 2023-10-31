Spain's state fund SEPI considers buying stake in Telefonica

Adds details, comment from SEPI president, context

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Spanish sovereign fund SEPI is evaluating acquiring a stake in the country's largest telecom company Telefonica TEF.MC, it said on Tuesday in a filing to the stock market regulator.

SEPI "is carrying out an exploratory internal analysis over a potential acquisition of a stake in that company," its president Belen Gualda Gonzalez said in the filing.

The analysis does not imply any decision on an acquisition, she insisted.

The possible acquisition by the Spanish state comes after Saudi Arabia's telecom company STC 7010.SE built a 9.9% stake in Telefonica worth 2.1 billion euros ($2.23 billion) in September, hence becoming Telefonica's largest shareholder.

As Telefonica is considered a defence service provider and a strategic company, the Spanish government has a say in acquisitions and holdings between 5% and 10%.

Spanish acting Economy Minister Nadia Calvino has said the government would carry out a thorough evaluation before approving STC's acquisition, while acting labour minister Yolanda Diaz has openly called for blocking the deal.

