Spain's soccer federation to hold urgent meeting over Rubiales kiss scandal

MADRID, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Spain's soccer federation will meet urgently on Monday as its president, Luis Rubiales, faces a FIFA suspension and a storm of criticism over allegations he gave a player an unwanted kiss on the lips following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup.

The Royal Football Federation (RFEF) has called regional federations to an "extraordinary and urgent" meeting on Monday "to evaluate the situation in which the federation finds itself" following Rubiales' suspension, an RFEF spokesperson said on Sunday.

FIFA, soccer's world governing body, opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday and announced on Saturday that Rubiales was suspended for three months from national and international soccer pending an investigation.

Rubiales, 46, said he would use the FIFA probe to show his innocence.

Similar demonstrations were staged by feminist groups in Madrid, Santander and Logrono on Saturday calling for Rubiales' resignation.

All 23 of Spain's cup-winning squad including Hermoso, as well as dozens of other squad members, said on Friday they would not play internationals while Rubiales remained head of the federation.

Victor Francos, head of the state-run National Sports Council, has called the incident a MeToo moment for Spain. However, he said on Saturday that the scandal would not damage Spain's bid to stage the 2030 World Cup along with Portugal and Morocco.

