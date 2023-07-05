Spain's services sector grows in June at slowest pace since January -PMI

MADRID, July 5 (Reuters) - Spain's services sector grew in June at the slowest pace since January although early indicators suggest it will continue to expand in coming months, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The HCOB Spain Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) compiled by S&P Global slipped to 53.4 from 56.7 and 57.9 in May and April respectively. The June number was still well above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

"The expansion may continue in the coming months, as new business has also risen - at a declining rate - and the order backlog has even increased slightly more than in the previous month," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

The volume of new business increased again in June as did the new hirings, the survey showed, though at a slower rate than in the previous couple of months.

The main bright spot was cooling inflation, the survey showed. "The rate of input cost inflation was the softest in just over two years and the increase in selling prices was the least pronounced since October 2021," S&P Global said.

Spain's services sector accounts for around half of the country's economic output.

A sister survey of Spanish factory activity in June, released on Monday, showed a contraction.

Spanish economic growth is expected to slow down this year from a pandemic rebound of 5.5% in 2022, but early indicators suggest the economy will be more resilient than the other large economies of the euro zone. The government forecasts an expansion of 2.1%, and the central bank raised its forecast to 2.3% last month from a previous 1.6%.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.